en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Kevin De Bruyne’s Return Revitalizes Manchester City’s Title Race

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:24 am EST
Kevin De Bruyne’s Return Revitalizes Manchester City’s Title Race

Manchester City’s title race in the Premier League has been reignited with the return of Kevin De Bruyne from a hamstring injury. The Belgian midfielder, lauded as one of the best in the world, made a dramatic comeback during a match against Newcastle United, scoring an equalizer and assisting the winning goal. His impact was not only immediate but also pivotal, turning the match around with two perfect touches and demonstrating his game-changing ability. This remarkable performance has not only boosted City’s momentum but also sent a warning to rivals, Liverpool and Arsenal.

De Bruyne’s Return: A Game Changer

The impact of De Bruyne’s return was immediate and profound. He scored the equalizer and set up an injury-time winner in a 3-2 win at Newcastle. His influence on the match was decisive, securing City’s best away result this season. His contribution has significantly boosted Manchester City’s title race, putting them two points behind Liverpool. De Bruyne’s presence on the field has also been a psychological boost for the team, demonstrating his ability to elevate his team above outstanding players.

Rio Ferdinand on De Bruyne’s Impact

Former Manchester United defender and football pundit, Rio Ferdinand, speaking on TNT Sports, emphasized De Bruyne’s importance to City. He declared that De Bruyne’s return is a signal for the team’s momentum and a warning to rivals. Ferdinand’s remarks underscore the significant role De Bruyne plays in Manchester City’s title pursuit.

Manchester City’s Title Race Prospects

With De Bruyne back in action, Manchester City is back in the title mix, currently trailing league leaders Liverpool by just two points. City’s Rodri has suggested that Liverpool, with their experience and previous close races with City, are the main contenders over Arsenal. Despite Arsenal leading the league for a significant period this season, their recent losses have seen them fall to fourth place. As the Premier League enters its latter stages, the return of De Bruyne could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of the title race.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
25 mins ago
Joelinton's Home Invasion - A Disturbing Trend in Footballers' Security
On a day already marred by a 3-2 loss to Manchester City at St James’ Park, Newcastle United’s midfielder, Joelinton, received an unsettling alert on his phone while he was still on the pitch. His home security system had detected the presence of intruders, launching the Brazilian footballer into the chilling reality of a home
Joelinton's Home Invasion - A Disturbing Trend in Footballers' Security
Newcastle United's Joelinton Targeted in Home Invasion: A Rising Trend Among Premier League Players
2 hours ago
Newcastle United's Joelinton Targeted in Home Invasion: A Rising Trend Among Premier League Players
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
3 hours ago
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as 'Worst Manager Ever'
26 mins ago
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as 'Worst Manager Ever'
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
36 mins ago
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
39 mins ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
Latest Headlines
World News
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
44 seconds
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
Dancing On Ice's Historic Filming Location and Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series
1 min
Dancing On Ice's Historic Filming Location and Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series
APC's Reward System under Scrutiny: Barrister Morayo Lebi Advocates for Change
2 mins
APC's Reward System under Scrutiny: Barrister Morayo Lebi Advocates for Change
Alex Gorrin's Debut for Forest Green Marred by Dismissal
3 mins
Alex Gorrin's Debut for Forest Green Marred by Dismissal
Danish Ali Joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Post BSP Suspension: A Significant Political Shift
3 mins
Danish Ali Joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Post BSP Suspension: A Significant Political Shift
Haifa Mayor Advocates for Return of Hostages, Prioritizing Hope and Freedom
4 mins
Haifa Mayor Advocates for Return of Hostages, Prioritizing Hope and Freedom
Detroit Lions Set for Historic Home Playoff Game: A Clash Against the Rams
5 mins
Detroit Lions Set for Historic Home Playoff Game: A Clash Against the Rams
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
6 mins
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
6 mins
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app