Football

Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City’s Win Over Newcastle United

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City’s Win Over Newcastle United

In an intense Premier League face-off, Newcastle United came head to head with Manchester City, resulting in a dynamic game that saw both teams display strategic plays and individual prowess. Kevin De Bruyne, the game’s Man of the Match, significantly impacted the game’s outcome, proving his worth after being substituted in during the second half.

Player Ratings and Performances

Martin Dubravka, Newcastle’s goalkeeper, received the highest rating of 8, demonstrating excellent reflexes and making exceptional saves, particularly in the second half. Despite his commendable performance, he couldn’t prevent any of the goals scored against him. Defender Kieran Trippier, though noted for his defensive work, found it challenging to contain opposing player Bobb, who managed to score the winning goal for Manchester City. Schar earned a rating of 7, winning his individual battle with Alvarez and making crucial blocks.

Midfield and Forward Line

Midfielders and forwards also made their mark during the game. Midfielder Longstaff earned a 6 for his extensive coverage, with a need for more composure with the ball. Guimaraes scored a 7 for setting the tone of Newcastle’s passionate play and engaging in central tackles. His fellow midfielder, Miley, managed to hold his own against the champions but had limited influence in possession, earning him a 6. Almiron’s relentless effort earned him a 6 as well, as he provided defensive cover and was also a breakaway threat.

Isak and Gordon, both the team’s forwards, brought their offensive contributions to the limelight, each scoring a goal. Isak’s superb finish to level the scores and Gordon’s constant threat on the left earned them a 7. However, despite their effort, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne turned the game around after being substituted in during the second half, making a significant impact that led to his team’s victory.

Substitutes and Match Outcome

The review also mentions unused substitutes for Newcastle, including Karius and Gillespie as goalkeepers. For Manchester City, players like Gomez, Phillips, and Grealish were kept on the bench. The game ended in a 4-2 victory for Manchester City.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

