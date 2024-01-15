Kevin Costner: Birthday Celebrations, Football, and Rumored Romance with Jewel

On a night when Hollywood's spotlight was shining bright on the Critics Choice Awards, acclaimed actor Kevin Costner was noticeably absent. Instead, Costner was tucked away in a corner of Jamesons Pub in Santa Monica, his focus riveted on the Green Bay Packers versus Dallas Cowboys game. The low-key setting was a fitting choice for the 'Yellowstone' star who was celebrating his upcoming birthday in the company of close friends, a cherry coke in hand and a smile on his face.
A Gentleman's Gesture
Despite being in a public setting, Costner's fans exhibited a rare show of understanding and respect for his privacy. They held back, limiting their interactions to brief greetings and occasional requests for selfies. It was a testament to the actor's charm and stature that he could enjoy a football game in peace, amidst a crowd that clearly admired him.
Rumored Romance
Costner's presence in Los Angeles comes amid rumors of a budding romance with US singer Jewel. The speculations were sparked after they were spotted together at a charity event on Richard Branson's Necker Island. Neither has confirmed the rumors, but their combined star power and shared commitment to philanthropy have certainly piqued public interest.
Divorce and Moving On
Earlier this year, Costner went through a difficult divorce from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner. The couple, who share three teenage children, had a drawn-out process that ended with Costner paying a significantly lower monthly child support than initially requested by Christine. The divorce settlement also saw the enforcement of their prenuptial agreement. Meanwhile, Jewel, a divorcee herself, has a son from her previous relationship with pro cowboy Ty Murray.
Both Costner and Baumgartner appear to have moved on, finding solace and companionship in new relationships. For now, fans are eagerly watching for any confirmation of Costner's rumored romance with Jewel and wishing him a happy birthday in the company of friends and football.