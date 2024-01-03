en English
Health

Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
In the realm of athletic performance, the search for an edge in the game has led to a surge in the use of ketone supplements. Touted as a miracle tool for enhancing abilities, ketone supplements have been widely embraced by athletes across the board. However, a recent study published in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism has raised questions on their efficacy, suggesting a potential detrimental impact on performance.

Unraveling the Ketone Paradox

Contrary to popular belief and previous studies, the research led by Professor Martin Gibala and graduate student Devin McCarthy from McMaster University found that well-trained endurance athletes exhibited slower cycling speeds after ingesting ketone supplements compared to a placebo. The focus of the study was on ketones, natural compounds that act as an energy source, and the supplements designed to replicate the effects of a ketogenic diet.

Double-Blind Trial Reveals Surprising Results

The study was carried out using a rigorous double-blind trial format to eliminate any bias. Athletes underwent two trials under race-like conditions but received either the ketone supplement or a placebo. The outcome was a stark contrast to the purported benefits of ketone supplementation. Instead of performance improvement, the research observed a decline in performance, indicating reduced speeds and increased cardiorespiratory stress in cyclists taking the supplement.

Unpacking the Implications

The findings of this study stand in opposition to the common narrative around ketone supplements and their role in improved athletic performance. As the researchers delve deeper into understanding the impact of ketones on performance at different doses and exercise intensities, it calls for a more comprehensive examination of the use of these supplements in the sports industry. The study underscores the importance of evidence-based practice in sports nutrition and the need for athletes to approach performance-enhancing supplements with caution and critical discernment.

Health Science & Technology Sports
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

