KEOM 88.5 FM Empowers Student Broadcasters with Comrex Access NX for Live Sports Coverage

KEOM 88.5 FM, an educational community station in Mesquite, Texas, offers high school students a unique opportunity to dive into the world of radio broadcasting, emphasizing sports coverage and community event participation. Managed by the Mesquite Independent School District, KEOM operates with a mission to provide real-world experiences to its student DJs and sports broadcasters, ensuring they work with professional-grade equipment akin to that found in major radio stations.

Hands-On Experience with Professional Equipment

Station manager Shondra Tharp emphasizes the importance of offering students hands-on experience with industry-standard equipment. KEOM's choice to use Comrex Access NX Portable units for remote broadcasts allows students to engage directly with the community and cover sports events, mirroring professional broadcasting practices. The station's focus on not just studio-based broadcasting but also field-based coverage showcases their commitment to a comprehensive educational approach.

Integrating Technology for Seamless Broadcasts

Engineering consultant Brian Chase and KEOM sports director Ryan Castle highlight the seamless integration and reliability of the Comrex Access NX with the station's AoIP network system, WheatNet-IP. This technology enables the team to deliver high-quality audio for their listeners, regardless of the broadcast's location. KEOM's consistent use of Comrex products over 15 years underscores the equipment's durability, reliability, and superior sound quality, making it a cornerstone of the station's broadcasting operations.

Empowering Future Broadcasters

The station's commitment to using Comrex Access NX for sports broadcasting and community events not only enhances the listener's experience but also prepares students for potential careers in radio broadcasting. By working with tools that are standard in the industry, KEOM alumni are better equipped to enter the broadcasting world. The program's success lies not only in its educational value but also in its ability to foster a connection between the station and its community, illustrating the powerful role of radio in bringing people together.

KEOM 88.5 FM exemplifies the potential of educational institutions to impact the professional development of young individuals. By providing students with access to professional-grade equipment and real-world broadcasting experiences, KEOM is shaping the future of radio, one broadcast at a time.