Kenya’s Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games

Kenya’s national volleyball teams, the Malkia Strikers and the Wafalme Stars, are gearing up for the upcoming Zone V Championship in Cairo, Egypt. This formidable event serves as a dual platform, acting as a qualifier for the much-anticipated African Games, scheduled to take place from March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana.

Kenya Volleyball Federation’s Confidence in the Teams

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has voiced its robust confidence in both teams, expressing firm belief in their ability to secure berths at the forthcoming African Games. Charles Nyaberi, KVF President, has accentuated the credentials of both teams. The women’s team, the Malkia Strikers, are the incumbent champions, while the men’s team, the Wafalme Stars, have previously clinched the Zone V ticket on two occasions.

Preparations and Expectations

Coaches Gideon Tarus of GSU for the Wafalme Stars and Japheth Munala of KCB for the Malkia Strikers have underlined the diligent preparations and significant improvements made by both teams ahead of the crucial qualifiers. The teams are set to trim their squads before embarking on their journey to Cairo on January 20, ensuring an agile and focused delegation.

Stepping Stone for the Olympic Games

The upcoming competition serves as a crucial stepping stone, both in terms of honing skills and building momentum, for the Olympic Games in Paris. This platform will provide both teams with the opportunity to refine their tactics, fortify their teamwork, and gain valuable competitive experience on an international stage.

