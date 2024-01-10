en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Kenya’s Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Kenya’s Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games

Kenya’s national volleyball teams, the Malkia Strikers and the Wafalme Stars, are gearing up for the upcoming Zone V Championship in Cairo, Egypt. This formidable event serves as a dual platform, acting as a qualifier for the much-anticipated African Games, scheduled to take place from March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana.

Kenya Volleyball Federation’s Confidence in the Teams

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has voiced its robust confidence in both teams, expressing firm belief in their ability to secure berths at the forthcoming African Games. Charles Nyaberi, KVF President, has accentuated the credentials of both teams. The women’s team, the Malkia Strikers, are the incumbent champions, while the men’s team, the Wafalme Stars, have previously clinched the Zone V ticket on two occasions.

Preparations and Expectations

Coaches Gideon Tarus of GSU for the Wafalme Stars and Japheth Munala of KCB for the Malkia Strikers have underlined the diligent preparations and significant improvements made by both teams ahead of the crucial qualifiers. The teams are set to trim their squads before embarking on their journey to Cairo on January 20, ensuring an agile and focused delegation.

Stepping Stone for the Olympic Games

The upcoming competition serves as a crucial stepping stone, both in terms of honing skills and building momentum, for the Olympic Games in Paris. This platform will provide both teams with the opportunity to refine their tactics, fortify their teamwork, and gain valuable competitive experience on an international stage.

However, the article also highlights a stark contrast to the teams’ athletic pursuits, shedding light on the economic condition in the country. Over 70,000 Kenyans have reportedly lost their jobs, underlining the pressing economic issues that stand in stark contrast to the nation’s sporting ambitions.

0
NBA Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
16 mins ago
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
In an unusual move, the Golden State Warriors’ home game against the New Orleans Pelicans is set to air with an early tipoff time of 5:30 p.m. PST. This deviation from the Warriors’ customary 7 p.m. weekday home game start promises to offer an interesting dynamic to the match. The change in schedule is a
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
1 hour ago
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
1 hour ago
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Toronto Raptors Slam NBA Officiating Following Loss to Lakers
31 mins ago
Toronto Raptors Slam NBA Officiating Following Loss to Lakers
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
34 mins ago
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
44 mins ago
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
Latest Headlines
World News
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
2 mins
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
4 mins
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
4 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
4 mins
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
4 mins
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
5 mins
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
5 mins
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
6 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
6 mins
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app