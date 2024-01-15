en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kenya’s Sevens Rugby Team Shujaa Triumphs in the Challenger Series

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Kenya’s Sevens Rugby Team Shujaa Triumphs in the Challenger Series

Today, we celebrate a significant achievement in the world of rugby. The Kenyan sevens rugby team, Shujaa, has claimed victory in the Challenger Series, a monumental step in their journey back to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Their triumph over Chile, with a score of 12-5, underscores the team’s resilience, skill, and unwavering determination.

A Story of Resurgence

Shujaa’s journey is a tale of resurgence. The team has worked tirelessly to reclaim their position in the prestigious HSBC Series. Their victory in the Challenger Series marks a significant milestone in this journey, a testament to their tenacity and devotion to the sport.

The ‘Danger Man’

One cannot talk about Shujaa’s victory without highlighting the exceptional performance of Patrick Odongo. Labelled as the team’s ‘danger man,’ his standout performance throughout the tournament was instrumental in leading Shujaa to victory. Odongo scored two crucial tries in the final, cementing his place as a key player in the team’s triumphant campaign.

A Boost for Kenya

The victory not only bolsters the morale of the Shujaa team, but it also amplifies Kenya’s standing in the international rugby scene. This success story, reported widely as a highlight in sports news, reflects the country’s growing prowess in rugby sevens and adds another feather to Kenya’s sports cap.

0
Kenya Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
28 mins ago
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
Former political rivals, Senator Boni Khalwale and Wycliffe Oparanya, the ex-governor of Kakamega County, have set aside their differences and pledged to collaborate for the welfare of their region. This significant shift in Kakamega’s political landscape symbolizes a strategic alliance that could reshape future political alignments and foster unity among the citizens. This collaboration is
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
37 mins ago
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Unite for Kakamega's Progress
50 mins ago
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Unite for Kakamega's Progress
Close Shave for KDF Soldiers as Boat Capsizes in Indian Ocean
31 mins ago
Close Shave for KDF Soldiers as Boat Capsizes in Indian Ocean
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
31 mins ago
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
35 mins ago
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
2 mins
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
2 mins
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
2 mins
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
2 mins
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia's New Boxing Venture
2 mins
From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia's New Boxing Venture
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle
2 mins
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle
Libyan Agencies Unite to Combat Terrorism and Money Laundering
3 mins
Libyan Agencies Unite to Combat Terrorism and Money Laundering
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with High-Profile Games
3 mins
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with High-Profile Games
Perak Endorses Bill to Restrict Leadership Changes Within a Parliamentary Term
3 mins
Perak Endorses Bill to Restrict Leadership Changes Within a Parliamentary Term
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
10 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
39 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app