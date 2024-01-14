Kenya’s Rugby Triumph: A Stellar Start at the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024

In a thrilling display of athletic prowess, Kenya’s rugby teams marked a resounding start at the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 in Dubai. The men’s team clinched the gold medal in a nail-biting finale against Chile, concluding with a score of 12-5. This victory came on the heels of a decisive win against Uruguay in the semi-finals, where the Kenyan men outplayed their opponents with a score of 21-5.

Rugby’s Rising Stars

One of the highlights of the tournament was the outstanding performance of Kenya’s Patrick Odongo. With a hat trick to his name in the semi-finals against Uruguay, Odongo proved instrumental in leading his team to victory. His exceptional performance, totaling 11 tries in the tournament, set the stage for Kenya’s triumph.

Global Recognition

On the global stage, the tournament received praise for its competitiveness and its role in the expansion of rugby sevens. Nigel Cass, World Rugby Chief Competitions and Performance Officer, lauded the event and emphasized its influence on the global growth of rugby sevens. This year’s Challenger series will span three rounds, with the top four men’s and women’s teams qualifying for a new promotion and relegation play-off at the HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid. Following the format of the Olympic Games, the next rounds are slated to take place in Montevideo, Uruguay, and later in Krakow, Poland, and Munich, Germany.

Women’s Team Shows Resilience

While the men’s team celebrated their gold, the women’s rugby team from Kenya also displayed great resilience. Despite losing to China in the finals, the Kenyan women’s team, who had previously trounced Argentina 17-0 in their semi-final, proved their mettle. Tony Omondi, Kenya’s co-captain, expressed admiration for their inspiring display and stressed the need for sustaining their momentum.

All in all, the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 in Dubai was a showcase of both the competitive spirit of rugby and the rising stars in the sport. With future rounds in sight, the teams are geared up to maintain their performance and vie for the top spots in the global rugby sevens arena.