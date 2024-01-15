Kenya's Rugby Sevens Teams Return Triumphant from Dubai Challenger Series

Kenya's national rugby sevens teams, Shujaa and Lionesses, have marked their triumphant return home following their remarkable performance in the first leg of the Challenger Series held in Dubai. Shujaa, the men's team, showcased their prowess by securing a 12-7 victory over Chile in the finals. This significant achievement signifies their relentless determination and skills on the global stage.

Victory for Shujaa

The Challenger Series serves as a platform for non-core teams to compete and prove their mettle, with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the World Rugby Sevens Series. The win for Shujaa is not just a testament to their hard work and dedication, but a beacon of inspiration for the Lionesses, the women's team, and for aspiring rugby players in Kenya. Patrick Odongo, in particular, stood out with his performance, scoring all three Kenyan tries against Uruguay in the semi-finals and adding another two in the final. As they carry the momentum to the next leg in Uruguay in March, the team's excellent performances on and off the ball, from attack to defense, are expected to continue.

Lionesses' Stellar Run

Despite a tough 19-5 defeat to China in the women's final, the Kenya Lionesses demonstrated their strength and tenacity throughout the tournament. Their stellar run to the final is a testament to their capabilities and ambition. While their loss to China may have been a setback, it has only ignited their resolve to push harder in the next round of the Challenger Series.

Implications for the Future

The success in Dubai is expected to fuel further ambitions for both the Shujaa and Lionesses as they continue through the Challenger Series. Their goal is clear - to excel further and potentially join the elite teams in the World Series. Kenya co-captain Tony Omondi emphasized the significance of their achievements, expressing happiness and stressing the importance of starting the tournament on a high note. The competition expands to three rounds, with the top four men’s and women’s teams qualifying for the new promotion and relegation play-off competition at the HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid. As the teams move forward, so does the hope and anticipation of their fans, who eagerly wait to see their heroes in action once again.