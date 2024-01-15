en English
Rugby

Kenya’s National Rugby Sevens Team Clinches 9th Spot in Dubai Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Kenya's National Rugby Sevens Team Clinches 9th Spot in Dubai Tournament

Kenya’s National rugby sevens team has clinched the 9th spot in the esteemed Dubai Sevens tournament. Enduring fierce competition in the initial rounds of the event, the team pulled through with a series of commendable performances, securing their final standing. The Dubai Sevens is a key event in the larger World Rugby Sevens Series, a collection of international rugby sevens tournaments where teams globally vie for the title. Renowned for its swift and intense games, the tournament holds a significant place in the rugby calendar.

Kenya’s Triumph in Dubai

The Kenyan team struck gold in the Challenger event in Dubai, besting Chile in the final with a score of 12-5. They had earlier triumphed over Uruguay in the semi-finals. Regarded as a highly competitive tournament, the event highlighted the potential for sevens to keep evolving and thrilling fans worldwide. The Challenger tournaments mirror the Olympic Games competition format, where the top four teams qualify for the promotion and relegation play-off competition at the HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid.

Women’s Rugby: A Parallel Narrative

In the women’s competition, China emerged victorious, overcoming Kenya in the final with a 19-5 score. Meanwhile, the Uganda women’s sevens rugby national team, the Lady Rugby Cranes 7s, has qualified for the World Rugby HSBC Challenger’s semi-final in Dubai, defeating Belgium 17-12. They are now set to play against China for a spot in the final.

Looking Ahead: The Rugby Journey Continues

Although the Rugby Cranes Sevens missed the Main Cup quarterfinal, they are now targeting the 9th position after qualifying for the 9th place final against Portugal. The national team’s overall performance is seen in a positive light, as securing a spot within the top 10 is a noteworthy accomplishment in such a competitive setting. The players and coaching staff are lauded for their persistence and grit throughout the tournament. This achievement is expected to bolster the team’s morale as they gear up for future events in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Rugby
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

