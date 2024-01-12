en English
Africa

Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season

Kenyan volleyball’s vice captain, Triza Atuka, has expressed optimism about the Malkia Strikers’ upcoming season, set to commence with the All Africa Games Zone Five Championship qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt, from January 22. Despite the absence of star players Sharon Chepchumba and Leonida Kasaya, Atuka believes that the team has the potential to shine, given the right preparation.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Atuka’s conviction about the team’s success in the forthcoming season, which includes the All Africa Games and potentially, the Paris Olympics, is rooted in their ability to prepare adequately. While acknowledging the void left by key players, she emphasizes the importance of integrating young players or replacements effectively to fill these roles. Chepchumba is currently engaged in a recovery program with her Greek team, PAOK, while Kasaya has been absent from training.

Preparation for the Championship

With the Africa Zone Five Championship serving as a qualifier for the upcoming Africa Games in Ghana come March, the stakes are high for the Malkia Strikers. The men’s and women’s beach volleyball teams have already qualified, and the indoor teams are aiming to follow suit. Guided by head coach Japeth Munala and a dedicated support staff, the team began training in Nairobi, preparing to fly to Egypt on January 20.

Wafalme Stars Set Their Sights High

In related news, the Wafalme Stars men’s national volleyball team is also training at Nyayo National Stadium, bracing for the African Games qualifiers in Cairo. The team’s captain, Brian Melly, is confident about their prospects, believing that with the right training and planning, they can neutralize hosts Egypt. Coach Gideon Tarus concurs, asserting that the team is ready for the Egypt championship and expects two foreign-based players to bolster the squad before their departure to Cairo.

Africa Kenya Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

