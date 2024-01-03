Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda

In a show of international solidarity and sportsmanship, an array of Kenyan schools and clubs have been invited to take part in the Heartfelt Genocide Memorial swimming championship in Kigali, Rwanda, slated for April 16. This poignant event serves as a reminder of the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda, aiming to foster unity and healing through the spirit of competition.

Kenya’s Sporting Contingent

Ten Kenyan entities, including Umoja Sharks, Porterhouse School, Juja Preparatory, and a host of others, have been selected to represent the country in the upcoming championship. They join teams from Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia in a bid to promote regional integration and camaraderie through sport. The Kenyan contingent will spend the next three months in rigorous preparation, drawing on their experiences from competitions such as the East African Chipukizi Championship in Arusha.

Building on Past Success

Last year, Kenyan teams had a successful outing in Uganda, securing second place in a regional championship. The aim this year is not just to maintain that high level of performance, but to surpass it. Every stroke in the pool will be a testament to the swimmers’ determination and the country’s sporting prowess.

Partnerships for Progress

The Private and International School Sports Association’s (PIPSA) organizing secretary, Damaris Muthoni, and Kenya Aquatics’ vice chairman Stanley Kaberu have both underscored the importance of regional partnerships in elevating the standards of swimming. These alliances are expected to facilitate interactions among swimmers, fostering a spirit of unity and mutual growth that transcends the competitive arena.