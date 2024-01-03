Kenyan Athletics in Quandary Over Venue Closures, Kansas City Current Sells Out Season Tickets

In the world of athletics, the stakes are high and the venues matter. In Kenya, a country known for its world-class runners, a significant hurdle has emerged. The closure of Kenya’s two major sports venues, the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, and Nyayo National Stadium, for renovations has left countless athletes scrambling for alternatives to qualify for international events.

Stadium Closure Stalls Athletic Progress

Both MISC and Nyayo National Stadium, certified by World Athletics, are undergoing significant upgrades. This situation puts Kenyan athletes in a precarious position as they prepare for international competitions, including the Olympic Games in Paris, the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, the World Athletics Relay Championships in Nassau, the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, and the African Games in Accra.

While the Ulinzi Sports Complex is available, it lacks the necessary certification for qualifying events. This leaves Athletics Kenya (AK) and the Ministry of Sports in a tight spot, urgently needing to find alternative solutions for qualification venues.

Urgent Measures to Address the Challenge

Pius Metto, Sports Kenya Director General, is fast-tracking the installation of a new tartan track at Nyayo National Stadium. The aim is to have it ready for the Kip Keino Classic on February 20. However, the trials for the African Games and world relays are scheduled at Nyayo before its completion. In the interim, the Ulinzi Sports Complex will only serve for training.

Preparing for the Future

As Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Tanzania and Uganda, the country is undertaking large-scale renovations. These include the establishment of a new 50,000-seater Talanta Stadium at the Jamhuri Sports Complex in Nairobi. This ambitious project is part of Kenya’s strategy to bolster its sporting infrastructure, but the current closure of major venues poses immediate challenges for athletes on the road to international glory.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Kansas City Current has sold out season tickets for the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League regular season at the club’s under-construction CPKC Stadium. The 11,500-capacity soccer-specific stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, has a 50-year lease agreement and is set to provide a world-class experience for fans.