Kenya

Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project

In a landmark environmental conservation effort, the Ministry of Sports, World Rally Championship (WRC), and Safari Rally organizers have unveiled the Greening Legacy Project in Kenya. This initiative is set to plant 19 million trees across the nation, a figure that reflects the 19-year hiatus Kenya experienced from the World Safari Rally circuit.

The Greening Legacy Project

The project recently kickstarted its mission at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) in Kisumu County, with the intention of rolling out the activity across other regions. The launch saw the planting of 653,000 tree seedlings in the Kakamega Forest alongside 5,000 seedlings at the KALRO grounds within Kisumu County.

Government Participation

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amb. Amina Mohamed, and the Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Wildlife, Keriako Tobiko, marked their active participation in the launch. The project has ambitious plans to plant over a million trees in Kisumu and Kakamega counties alone, a response to Kisumu’s insufficient forest cover and the county’s directive to assign 10% of household land for tree nurseries.

Impacts and the WRC Safari Rally

The forthcoming WRC Safari Rally, slated for June 24th to 27th, is projected to attract over 825 million motorsports fans and infuse over Sh. 6 billion into Kenya’s economy. A recent collaboration between Kisumu County and Equity Bank resulted in the planting of 35,000 tree seedlings, contributing to a five-year plan to plant 10 million trees and increase forest cover.

In parallel, the governments of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot County intend to establish a Technical Training Institute (TTI) in Kapsait. The move aims to deter the local youth from engaging in banditry activities and foster lasting peace between communities. Each county will contribute Sh10 million as part of their 10% contribution to the TTI, with the national government providing the remaining funds.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

