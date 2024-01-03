en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kenya Kite Cup: Surfing, Conservation, and Entertainment at Diani Beach

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Kenya Kite Cup: Surfing, Conservation, and Entertainment at Diani Beach

The annual Kenya Kite Cup, a globally recognized kite surfing competition, is set to take place on January 12-13 at the stunning Diani Beach. The event promises a lineup of top surfers from around the world, all geared up to showcase their skills and compete for a substantial cash prize in the region of 470,000 Kenyan shillings.

Freestyle Competitions and Relay Races

The competition will feature freestyle contests for both men and women. Each participant will be given 10 minutes per heat to pull off their best tricks. The performance will be judged on various criteria, including the fluidity of the performance, the difficulty level of the tricks, the positioning of the kite, and the overall style. Judges will use a scoring scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest.

Relay races will add another dimension to the competition. These races will involve mixed-gender teams of three riders each, who will navigate around a buoy and race back to the shore. The team dynamic and the added challenge of the buoy navigation are sure to provide a captivating spectacle for the attendees.

Fundraising for Conservation

Aside from the thrilling sports activities, the Kenya Kite Cup also aims to make a positive impact on local conservation efforts. Specifically, the event will support the Diani Turtle Watch, a local organization dedicated to the conservation of sea turtles. Fundraising raffles will be run throughout the competition, with proceeds going towards this noble cause.

Continual Entertainment

The organizers have ensured that the entertainment will continue, even when the winds aren’t favorable for kite surfing. During periods of low wind, attendees can enjoy a beach volleyball tournament. This ensures that the two-day event will keep the crowd engaged and entertained, regardless of the weather conditions.

0
Kenya Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenya's Mobile Money Transactions Decline for the First Time Amid Rising Economic Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

2024: A Record-Setting Year for International Travel

By Israel Ojoko

Meru County Residents Grapple with Livestock Theft and Wildlife Conflicts

By Israel Ojoko

Memphis Ltd Initiates Sh1 Billion Lawsuit Against Kenya's National Lands Commission

By Israel Ojoko

Empowering Kenyan Women in Agriculture: Challenges and Pathways ...
@Agriculture · 2 hours
Empowering Kenyan Women in Agriculture: Challenges and Pathways ...
heart comment 0
Matayos Crowned Busia County Football Champions: A Testament to Region’s Football Talent

By Salman Khan

Matayos Crowned Busia County Football Champions: A Testament to Region's Football Talent
Kenyan Athletics in Quandary Over Venue Closures, Kansas City Current Sells Out Season Tickets

By Salman Khan

Kenyan Athletics in Quandary Over Venue Closures, Kansas City Current Sells Out Season Tickets
Nairobi Securities Exchange: A Potential Rebound in Sight Amid Economic Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

Nairobi Securities Exchange: A Potential Rebound in Sight Amid Economic Challenges
Excessive Spending by Kenyan Governors: A Blow to County Development

By Israel Ojoko

Excessive Spending by Kenyan Governors: A Blow to County Development
Latest Headlines
World News
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Nail-Biter Finale Before The New Playoff Format
10 seconds
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Nail-Biter Finale Before The New Playoff Format
Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster
52 seconds
Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year's Resolution Worth Considering
1 min
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year's Resolution Worth Considering
Fiji Women's Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership
2 mins
Fiji Women's Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership
Laurens County's Sheriff Election: A Choice Marred by Controversy
2 mins
Laurens County's Sheriff Election: A Choice Marred by Controversy
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers
3 mins
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers
Duke Dominates Syracuse in a Stellar Second-Half Performance
3 mins
Duke Dominates Syracuse in a Stellar Second-Half Performance
Leona Maguire: Silent Assassin of Golf's Greens
3 mins
Leona Maguire: Silent Assassin of Golf's Greens
South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease
3 mins
South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app