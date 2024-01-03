Kenya Kite Cup: Surfing, Conservation, and Entertainment at Diani Beach

The annual Kenya Kite Cup, a globally recognized kite surfing competition, is set to take place on January 12-13 at the stunning Diani Beach. The event promises a lineup of top surfers from around the world, all geared up to showcase their skills and compete for a substantial cash prize in the region of 470,000 Kenyan shillings.

Freestyle Competitions and Relay Races

The competition will feature freestyle contests for both men and women. Each participant will be given 10 minutes per heat to pull off their best tricks. The performance will be judged on various criteria, including the fluidity of the performance, the difficulty level of the tricks, the positioning of the kite, and the overall style. Judges will use a scoring scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest.

Relay races will add another dimension to the competition. These races will involve mixed-gender teams of three riders each, who will navigate around a buoy and race back to the shore. The team dynamic and the added challenge of the buoy navigation are sure to provide a captivating spectacle for the attendees.

Fundraising for Conservation

Aside from the thrilling sports activities, the Kenya Kite Cup also aims to make a positive impact on local conservation efforts. Specifically, the event will support the Diani Turtle Watch, a local organization dedicated to the conservation of sea turtles. Fundraising raffles will be run throughout the competition, with proceeds going towards this noble cause.

Continual Entertainment

The organizers have ensured that the entertainment will continue, even when the winds aren’t favorable for kite surfing. During periods of low wind, attendees can enjoy a beach volleyball tournament. This ensures that the two-day event will keep the crowd engaged and entertained, regardless of the weather conditions.