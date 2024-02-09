Kenya Harlequin RFC Secures Significant Sponsorships from Rohto Mentholatum and Minet

Kenya Harlequin RFC, the illustrious eight-time Kenya Cup champions, today announced the acquisition of two significant sponsorships from Rohto Mentholatum, a leading personal care product manufacturer, and Minet, a renowned insurance provider. This development comes as a welcome boost for the club, currently placed fourth in the Kenya Cup standings.
In a move that underscores the growing corporate interest in Kenya's rugby scene, Rohto Mentholatum has pledged Ksh.350,000 to support Kenya Harlequin RFC throughout the season. This partnership will see the personal care giant supply an array of products, including gels, sprays, and lotions, designed to enhance the recovery and performance of the Kenya Harlequin teams, encompassing both the men's and women's sides.
A Continued Legacy of Support: Minet's Extended Partnership
In addition to the Rohto Mentholatum sponsorship, Kenya Harlequin RFC has also renewed its partnership with Minet Kenya, the insurance provider, for an impressive Ksh 1 million. This ongoing support from Minet has been a cornerstone of the club's success, providing insurance covers to minimize risks and deliver comprehensive insurance solutions for the players.
These partnerships signify a broader trend of corporate entities recognizing the potential of sports sponsorships to foster brand visibility, engage with local communities, and contribute to the development of sports at the grassroots level. For Rohto Mentholatum and Minet, their commitment to Kenya Harlequin RFC reflects not only a strategic business decision but also a shared vision of promoting sports excellence and athlete welfare.
"We are thrilled to partner with Kenya Harlequin RFC, a club with a storied history and a bright future," said a spokesperson for Rohto Mentholatum. "Our products are designed to aid recovery and enhance performance, and we look forward to supporting the players as they strive for success on the field."
Echoing these sentiments, Minet Kenya's representative commented, "Our renewed partnership with Kenya Harlequin RFC is a testament to our belief in the power of sports to inspire and transform. We are proud to continue providing insurance solutions that safeguard the wellbeing of the players and enable them to focus on their game."