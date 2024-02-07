Kentucky Wildcats Triumph Over Vanderbilt Commodores in Impressive 109-77 Victory

The Kentucky Wildcats basketball team delivered a powerful performance with a 109-77 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. The win marks a significant turnaround from their recent struggles, having lost three of their last four games, including two consecutive SEC games at home. The Wildcats dominated Vanderbilt on the road, their fans filling the Memorial Gymnasium, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a home game.

Wildcats' Shooting On Fire

From the onset, Kentucky's shooting was on fire, making 10 of their first 12 three-point attempts. Justin Edwards, a top-10 prospect who has had a rocky season, scored a career-high 17 points following a game adjustment. Jordan Burks, a freshman, contributed 13 points and five rebounds in just 15 minutes. Zvonimir Ivisic, a Croatian player, also made an impact with 11 points and seven rebounds, finally receiving consecutive days of practice.

Record-breaking Performance

The Wildcats achieved a points per possession (PPP) of 1.479, the highest in the Calipari era against an SEC team. This impressive feat was accomplished without starters D.J. Wagner and Tre Mitchell, both sidelined due to injuries. Despite the win, caution against overconfidence is necessary as Vanderbilt is currently struggling in the SEC with a 1-8 record.

Fan's Unwavering Support

Wildcats' head coach John Calipari praised the fans' unwavering support, emphasizing how their presence and enthusiasm have contributed to the team's success, especially in away games like this one against Vanderbilt. Despite the impressive win, the team remains grounded as they prepare to face their next opponent, Gonzaga, at Rupp Arena.