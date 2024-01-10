Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition

The 150th edition of the Kentucky Derby, one of America's most prestigious horse races, set for May 4, is poised to be the richest in its history. The purse for the race has been significantly increased to a whopping $5 million, up from the previous $3 million that had been the standard since 2019. This augmentation, representing a 67% surge, is a part of a broader expansion in stakes across Churchill Downs' spring meet.

Record Purse for the Winner

The winner of the 2024 Kentucky Derby will pocket a cool $3.1 million. This substantial sum aligns with the elevated stature of the race, making it the richest Kentucky Derby ever. The remaining purse will be distributed amongst the runner-up and other top finishers, down to the fifth place, which will pocket $150,000.

Churchill Downs' Spring Meet

As part of its Spring Meet, Churchill Downs is set to host 50 stakes races, now with purses totaling $25.6 million. This marks a 25% increase from the previous year and a clear indication of the growth trajectory of horse racing in Kentucky. The spring meet, which runs from April 27 to June 30, promises an exhilarating season for horse racing enthusiasts.

Boost for the Kentucky Oaks

The Kentucky Oaks, held the day before the Derby and featuring 3-year-old fillies, will also see a purse increase. The purse for this race has been increased to $1.5 million, further enriching the racing landscape in Kentucky.

All these enhancements have been made possible by Churchill Downs Inc.'s investment in historical horse racing machines. These machines have helped to substantially boost funding for prize money. The CEO of Churchill Downs Inc., Bill Carstanjen, highlighted these purse increases as a testament to the robust state of horse racing in Kentucky.