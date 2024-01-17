Kentucky Angler Completes Wyoming's Cutt-Slam Challenge

In an extraordinary display of fishing prowess, Kentuckian Walter Montgomery has placed his state on the map of the Cutt-Slam fishing challenge in Wyoming. This achievement leaves Rhode Island as the sole state yet to have a resident participate in this prestigious event. Walter Montgomery, spurred by a Wyoming Wildlife magazine article, decided to represent his state and embark on a remarkable journey.

Embarking on the Journey

Joined by friends Steve Kuric and Michael Broome, the trio traveled an astonishing 4,022 miles round-trip from Louisville, Kentucky to the wild terrains of Wyoming. The expedition spanned approximately nine days, during which the anglers fished in an array of rivers including the Colorado, Snake, Bonneville, and Yellowstone.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite being challenged by summer rainstorms and overcrowded fishing spots teeming with fellow anglers, the trio's resilience remained unwavered. They even tackled beaver-dammed areas in the Smiths Fork River, displaying an unparalleled level of determination and passion.

A Successful Catch

Their journey culminated in a triumphant return to their hometown, Louisville, where they shared their thrilling experiences with the Derby City Fly Fishers club. It is expected that their adventure will inspire more Kentucky anglers to undertake similar challenges and push their boundaries.

In addition to this, the Master Angler program, established in 2019, has recognized 965 anglers over the past year, bringing the total number of recognized anglers to 5,113 since its inception. The program has also acknowledged 289 Trophy Anglers and 44 Ultimate Anglers, with 15-year-old Brayden Baker from Lander being anointed into the Ultimate Angler Club in 2023.