Football

Kentron Poitier: The Rising Star in Florida State Seminoles’ Receiver Lineup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:45 pm EST
Kentron Poitier: The Rising Star in Florida State Seminoles’ Receiver Lineup

As the dust settles on the recent National Football League (NFL) draft, the Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for a season of change and anticipation. The departure of wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson has left a significant void in the team’s lineup. However, the Seminoles are not without hope. All eyes are now on Kentron Poitier, a rising redshirt senior, who is expected to rise to the occasion and lead the receiver lineup.

A Promising Successor

Poitier, standing at six-foot-three and weighing 205 pounds, has shown immense promise during his tenure with the Seminoles. Despite grappling with injuries, his performance in the Orange Bowl where he caught four passes for 84 yards, including a career-long 55-yard reception, attests to his capabilities. Over 40 games, Poitier has proven his mettle with four career touchdowns, 24 receptions, and 396 yards. His return to Florida State in 2024, which was confirmed via a release with The Battle’s End, has been met with great enthusiasm.

Anticipating a Stellar Season

With Poitier’s return, expectations are high for him to compete for a starting position and become a key player for the Seminoles. The team is looking at a reinforced lineup with the return of several other players since December, including Darion Williamson, Ja’Khi Douglas, Hykeem Williams, Vandrevius Jacobs, Destyn Hill, and transfer Malik Benson. The roster is further bolstered by the return of running backs Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes, offensive linemen Robert Scott, Darius Washington, Maurice Smith, Keiondre Jones, Jeremiah Byers, defensive ends Patrick Payton, Byron Turner Jr, safety Shyheim Brown, punter Alex Mastromanno, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.

Looking to the Future

As the Seminoles brace themselves for the upcoming season, the return of Poitier and his fellow players signals a shift towards resilience and fortitude. Despite the significant changes in the team, the Seminoles are prepared to face the challenges head-on, and the addition of Poitier to the wide receiver lineup is a testament to their unwavering determination.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

