Kentrell Rinehart Narrows College Choices: Syracuse Makes the Cut

On February 11, 2024, Kentrell Rinehart, a three-star running back from Ohio, revealed Syracuse football as one of his top five choices in the recruitment process. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound standout from Bishop Ready High School has also listed North Carolina State, Minnesota, Kentucky, and Indiana as finalists.

A Star in the Making

Ranked as the No. 51 running back in the Class of 2025 and the No. 24 prospect in Ohio by 247 Sports, Rinehart has caught the attention of elite college football programs across the nation. His impressive performance last season, rushing for 2,837 yards, 42 touchdowns, and an average of 236.4 yards per game, led Bishop Ready to a 10-2 record. With a 4.44 40-yard dash time and a 3.3 GPA, Rinehart embodies the ideal balance of athletic prowess and academic achievement.

The Final Five: Syracuse and Beyond

Although specific dates have not been set, Rinehart plans to visit his top five schools, including Syracuse. Among the finalists, NC State running backs coach Todd Goebbel has taken the lead in recruiting Rinehart. Rinehart received 19 scholarship offers before narrowing down his list. This strategic selection showcases the young athlete's discernment and commitment to finding the ideal program to support his growth both on and off the field.

A Pivotal Choice Awaits

As Rinehart prepares to embark on campus visits, anticipation builds for the impact he will bring to his chosen team. Syracuse, NC State, Minnesota, Kentucky, and Indiana each present unique opportunities for Rinehart to thrive. The decision lies in his hands, as he weighs the factors that will shape his future in college football.

