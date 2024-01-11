en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Kente Fashion Adds Cultural Flair to AFCON 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Kente Fashion Adds Cultural Flair to AFCON 2023

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is all set to paint a vibrant football spectacle, with teams and fans across the continent radiating enthusiasm and cultural pride. One striking expression of this zeal is the Kente fashion embraced by the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of the continent.

The Kente Statement at AFCON 2023

As the tournament approaches, the teams are preparing for an intense competition, with players and coaches strategizing and honing their fitness levels. Beyond the rigorous preparations, the Black Stars have made an impressive fashion statement by donning elegant Kente attire. The all-white kaftans with colorful Kente fabric draped over them, showcased upon their arrival in Ivory Coast, represent a fusion of tradition and sophistication, attracting a vibrant reception.

Kente: A Symbol of Cultural Heritage

The Kente fabric, known for its vibrant colors and intricate patterns, is a traditional Ghanaian fabric that has grown to symbolize the rich cultural tapestry of Africa. As the players participated in cultural celebrations, they elevated their outfits with this vibrant and symbolic fabric. The significance of Kente was further emphasized when President Nana Akufo-Addo graced the team with a special send-off in Kumasi.

AFCON: Beyond Football

The AFCON is not merely a sporting event; it is a cultural spectacle that fosters African unity, talent, and passion for football. Fans often don traditional attire, such as Kente, to support their national teams and celebrate their identities. The potential involvement of corporations like 2024 X Corp. underlines the commercial and global reach of the event, underscoring the importance of football in Africa and its capacity to unite people across diverse backgrounds. The AFCON 2023, thus, promises not only exhilarating football action but also a grand celebration of African culture and unity.

0
Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
53 mins ago
UN Helicopter Ambushed in Somalia: Al-Shabaab Kills One, Abducts Five
A UN-contracted helicopter, transporting medical professionals and soldiers, was attacked by Al-Shabaab fighters following an emergency landing in the rebel-held region of Xindheere village, Somalia. This incident led to the loss of a life and the abduction of five individuals. The helicopter, which was en route to Wisil town for a medical evacuation, was compelled
UN Helicopter Ambushed in Somalia: Al-Shabaab Kills One, Abducts Five
Drowning Incident in Johannesburg's Jukskei River Raises Safety Concerns Amidst Heavy Rains
3 hours ago
Drowning Incident in Johannesburg's Jukskei River Raises Safety Concerns Amidst Heavy Rains
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
3 hours ago
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
Kente-Clad Athletes Prepare for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
2 hours ago
Kente-Clad Athletes Prepare for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Kenya's ODM Party Decentralizes Election Management Amidst Concerns Over Funding Cuts
2 hours ago
Kenya's ODM Party Decentralizes Election Management Amidst Concerns Over Funding Cuts
Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch
2 hours ago
Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
The Overlooked Factor in Aging Biology Research: A Deep Dive into the Menopause Gap
4 mins
The Overlooked Factor in Aging Biology Research: A Deep Dive into the Menopause Gap
Global Study Raises Concerns Over Young Girls' Easy Access to Diet Pills Online
8 mins
Global Study Raises Concerns Over Young Girls' Easy Access to Diet Pills Online
Hunter Biden Faces Contempt of Congress: A Deep Dive into the Legislative Process
8 mins
Hunter Biden Faces Contempt of Congress: A Deep Dive into the Legislative Process
Scoliosis: Unveiling the Global Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment
12 mins
Scoliosis: Unveiling the Global Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment
Canadian Emergency Rooms in Crisis Amidst Respiratory Illness Peak
13 mins
Canadian Emergency Rooms in Crisis Amidst Respiratory Illness Peak
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
14 mins
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party: A Fresh Contender in South Africa's Political Arena
17 mins
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party: A Fresh Contender in South Africa's Political Arena
Former Postmistress Challenges Sir Ed Davey in Election Over Post Office Scandal
18 mins
Former Postmistress Challenges Sir Ed Davey in Election Over Post Office Scandal
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
20 mins
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
14 mins
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
6 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
7 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app