Kennedy Simon Retains Captaincy for Chiefs Manawa in 2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki Season

Kennedy Simon MNZM, a renowned figure in the rugby world, will continue her journey as the captain of the Chiefs Manawa team for the 2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season. This marks the second consecutive year for Simon in the role, stepping up after the retirement of Les Elder.

Leadership and Team Dynamics

Crystal Kaua, the head coach, expressed her admiration for Simon, highlighting her leadership skills, her unwavering commitment to her teammates, and her exemplary role both on and off the field. Simon's philosophy of leadership revolves around forging strong connections with her teammates, a dimension she believes is crucial to their success.

The Road to the Championship

As part of their preparation, the Chiefs Manawa team has been training even during the holiday season. Simon shared her enthusiasm about the structure of the competition, which features straight knock-out finals. She emphasized the importance of focusing on the team's building blocks - on-field and off-field performance, nutrition, and the sheer enjoyment of the game.

A Glittering Career

Simon, who is recognized for her prowess as a number 10, has had a distinguished rugby career. She made her debut for the Black Ferns in 2019 and soon rose to the position of national co-captain. Her contributions to rugby extend beyond the Chiefs Manawa team. She is a key part of the Hamilton Old Boys Huskiez and the Waikato Farah Palmer Cup side. In recognition of her significant contributions to rugby, she was appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Simon concluded her remarks by acknowledging the unwavering support of the fans, especially the younger ones. She expressed her joy at interacting with them post-game, underlining the importance of the community in the sport.