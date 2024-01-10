Kelvin Kaindu Awaits Work Permit to Begin Highlanders Coaching Role

Highlanders Football Club's newly appointed coach, Kelvin Kaindu, is poised to kickstart his duties as soon as he procures his work permit from Zimbabwe's immigration authorities. Originating from Zambia, Kaindu has already set foot in Bulawayo and has been an active observer of the team's pre-season training since his arrival last Tuesday.

Advertisment

Kaindu's Arrival and Work Permit Status

Highlanders' club secretary, Morgan Dube, confirmed Kaindu's presence in the country and the ongoing work permit processing. Kaindu has been brought in to fill the shoes of the former coach, Baltemar Brito from Portugal, whose contract culminated on December 31.

The specifics of Kaindu's support team are still under wraps, as per the club's spokesperson, Nozibelo Maphosa. The football club has its annual general meeting slated for January 28, wherein new officials will be elected, and pressing issues, including the configuration of the technical team, will be addressed. This comes in the wake of a season where Highlanders lost the title race after a 19-match unbeaten streak.

Advertisment

Potential Appointments for the Technical Team

Rumours are rife about potential appointments for the technical team, with Madinda Ndlovu possibly stepping in as technical director. Assistants such as Joel Luphahla, Johannes Ngodzo, and Bekithemba Ndlovu are speculated to handle different playing positions. Tembo Chuma is tipped to return as goalkeepers' coach, while Abraham Mbaiwa might be seen again as the fitness trainer.

As far as player movements go, defender Mbongeni Ndlovu has secured a move to FC Platinum, while there are whispers about midfielder Brighton Manhire possibly transferring. However, the club can breathe a sigh of relief as key defender Andrew Mbeba has extended his contract with Highlanders for two more years.