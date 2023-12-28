en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Kelly Olynyk: Ascending To Leadership in Canadian Basketball and Utah Jazz

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:46 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:13 am EST
Kelly Olynyk: Ascending To Leadership in Canadian Basketball and Utah Jazz

Born in Toronto, raised in Kamloops, B.C., Kelly Olynyk, is stepping into a leadership role with the Canadian national men’s basketball team and the Utah Jazz. His father, a coach for the Canadian junior team, and his mother, a women’s basketball referee, sowed the seeds of basketball in his life. Today, Olynyk is averaging 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in just under 22 minutes per game as a center for Utah this season, a testament to his skill and dedication.

Ascending to Leadership

As the captain of Canada’s bronze-medal winning team at the FIBA World Cup, Olynyk, fondly known as ‘Captain Canada,’ has been instrumental in leading the team to victory. His commitment extends to the forthcoming Paris Olympics, where he continues to be a core player. Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy recognizes the intangible value Olynyk brings to each practice and game – a quality that is hard to quantify but is palpable in his performance and influence.

Mentoring the Next Generation

The leadership role that Olynyk has assumed is not confined to his on-court performance alone. He is also invested in mentoring younger players and shaping the team’s ethos and culture. His aspiration is to inspire a new generation of players, instilling in them a passion for the game and guiding them towards greater heights. His evolution as a player and his commitment to the sport are evident in his dual roles at the national and professional levels.

Reunion with the Celtics?

Olynyk’s impressive performance has not escaped the notice of his former team, the Boston Celtics. Despite his expiring $12.2 million contract and potential trade scenarios, the Celtics are keen on a reunion. Olynyk, who is averaging nearly a steal per game, continues to be a valuable asset on the court. Whether he ends up on the buyout market and returns to the Celtics or gets value on the trade market, his contribution to the sport is undeniable.

0
NBA Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cleveland Cavaliers Overcome 20-point Deficit to Defeat Dallas Mavericks in Thrilling Encounter

By Salman Khan

Oklahoma City Thunder Triumph Over New York Knicks in NBA Clash

By Salman Khan

New Zealand Breakers Secure Victory Over Brisbane Bullets

By Salman Khan

Dallas Mavericks See Ownership Shift as Mark Cuban Sells Majority Stake to Adelson, Dumont Families

By Salman Khan

Quirky Slogan T-Shirts: The New Global Conversation Starter ...
@Fashion · 3 hours
Quirky Slogan T-Shirts: The New Global Conversation Starter ...
heart comment 0
Knicks’ Coach Courts Controversy with Game-Changing Decision

By Salman Khan

Knicks' Coach Courts Controversy with Game-Changing Decision
Kelly Olynyk: ‘Captain Canada’ Making His Mark in Basketball

By Salman Khan

Kelly Olynyk: 'Captain Canada' Making His Mark in Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Astonishing Comeback and Kevin Durant’s Impact on the Phoenix Suns

By Salman Khan

Cleveland Cavaliers' Astonishing Comeback and Kevin Durant's Impact on the Phoenix Suns
Trevor Gleeson: From Wildcats’ Coach to NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Coach

By Salman Khan

Trevor Gleeson: From Wildcats' Coach to NBA's Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Coach
Latest Headlines
World News
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
3 mins
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
4 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
7 mins
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
9 mins
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
9 mins
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
9 mins
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
9 mins
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
11 mins
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
11 mins
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
4 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
13 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
23 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app