Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History

Denver Broncos executive, Kelly Kleine Van Calligan, has made a significant leap in her career by being interviewed for the general manager position of the Las Vegas Raiders. If appointed, she would shatter the glass ceiling by becoming the first female general manager in the history of the NFL.

A Strong Contender

Kleine Van Calligan’s journey to her current role as the executive director of football operations and special advisor to Broncos’ general manager, George Paton, is nothing short of inspiring. Beginning her career as a communications intern, she ascended through the ranks, showcasing her expertise in player evaluation, NFL draft preparation, and daily football administration.

Her strong connection with Paton, forged during their tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, has been a significant factor in her career progression. Paton, who has known her diligent work ethic and strong front-office skills, has described her as the ‘glue’ of the team, coordinating the details and ensuring the smooth operation of the franchise.

A Historic Appointment?

Should Kleine Van Calligan secure the job, it would not only mark a personal milestone but also a historic moment for the NFL. The Raiders, known for their commitment to diversity, would be appointing the first woman general manager, setting a precedent for other franchises.

Moreover, this move would also trigger the NFL’s new hiring initiative for diversity candidates. The Denver Broncos would be compensated with third-round draft picks for the years 2024 and 2025, marking yet another transformative shift in the league’s hiring dynamics.

More than a Checkbox

While Kleine Van Calligan faces stiff competition for the GM position, her interview is seen as a sincere interest by the Raiders and not merely a fulfilment of the Rooney Rule requirements. This significant development underscores the increasing recognition of women’s leadership skills in traditionally male-dominated sports fields.

Should she be chosen, it would not only be a game-changer for her and the Raiders but also a beacon of hope for countless women aspiring to make their mark in the world of professional sports.