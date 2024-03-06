Kelly Jackson Dominates Netball NZ Awards, Secures Supreme Honour

At the recently concluded Netball New Zealand (NNZ) Awards, Kelly Jackson, formerly known as Kelly Jury, shone brightly among her peers, clinching the prestigious Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award for the Player of the Year. Jackson's exceptional performance as co-captain of the Central Pulse in the ANZ Premiership and her pivotal role in the Silver Ferns' defensive circle underscored her standout season. Midcourt dynamo Kate Heffernan was celebrated by her peers as the Silver Ferns Player of the Year, while Maddy Gordon grabbed the spotlight with the ANZ Premiership Player of the Year accolade. In a year of notable achievements, Tia Winikerei emerged as the ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year, guiding the Auckland side to victory in her debut season.

Star Performances Across the Board

The awards night was a testament to the talent and dedication prevalent in New Zealand netball. Carys Stythe earned the Aspiring Silver Ferns honour, while Thomson Matuku was named Men's Player of the Year. The U17 boys division saw Waitākere making history, celebrated with the Moment of the Year award. The Synergy Hair Netball League also recognized outstanding contributions, with Lisa Putt, Ngarama Milner-Olsen, and Caleb Binns receiving top honours in their respective categories.

A Celebration of Contribution and Excellence

Beyond the court, the awards acknowledged significant contributions to the sport. Belinda Clark was honoured for her Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official, while Bailey Mes and Claire Kersten were recognized for their service to the NZ Netball Players Association. The volunteer segment shone a light on the vital role of community members, with Natasha Lake, Sue Robertson, Kelly Wieczorek, Jasmine Cox, and Noeline Fisher receiving accolades for their dedication and impact.

Looking Ahead: Implications for New Zealand Netball

As the curtain falls on another resplendent night of accolades, the focus shifts to the future of New Zealand netball. The achievements of this year's award winners not only highlight individual excellence but also underscore the depth of talent and dedication within the sport. With emerging stars like Carys Stythe and established leaders such as Kelly Jackson setting high standards, the upcoming seasons promise to be both competitive and exhilarating. As New Zealand netball continues to thrive on both the domestic and international stages, the contributions of players, coaches, officials, and volunteers remain the cornerstone of its success.