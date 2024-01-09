Kellogg’s Celebrates Michigan Wolverines’ Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box

In a unique move to commemorate the University of Michigan’s victorious national championship, Kellogg’s has launched a limited-edition Froot Loops cereal box, taking the celebration of the Wolverines’ win to a whole new level. The special edition box is more than a tribute to the football team; it’s a nod to the history and pride of the University, with a price tag of $18.17, reflecting the institution’s founding year.

Kellogg’s Tribute to the Victorious Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines secured their first national title since 1997 in a decisive victory over the Washington Huskies 34-13 on January 8. The triumph was not only a moment of immense pride for the team, but also for the University and its vast community of supporters. Kellogg’s, in a well-timed move, decided to encapsulate this joy in a unique way – a limited-edition Froot Loops box.

The box, however, does not contain any cereal. Instead, it serves as a collector’s item, a keepsake that captures the historic victory. Priced at $18.17, the cost is symbolic, paying homage to the year the University of Michigan was established. Only 1,000 of these boxes are available for purchase, making them a rare commodity for fans and university alumni.

A Collector’s Item with a Twist

The special box is designed with the Michigan team colors, featuring a maize and blue theme. The iconic Michigan winged helmet is prominently displayed, along with the school’s fight song. Adding a dash of fun is Kellogg’s very own mascot, Toucan Sam, shown giving a thumbs up, surrounded by ‘Championship loops.’

Toucan Sam, with his quirky speech, also appears saying ‘Go Bloo,’ a playful take on the University’s rallying cry. These creative elements make the box more than just a collector’s item – it’s a piece of memorabilia that captures the spirit and excitement of the championship win.

These limited-edition boxes are sold exclusively on the Kellogg’s online store. With such a limited run, they’re expected to sell out quickly, serving as a tangible reminder of the Wolverines’ triumphant 2024 championship win.