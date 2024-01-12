en English
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

In a significant shift in the world of golf, Keith Pelley, the Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, has announced his resignation. Pelley is set to join Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the parent company of major sports franchises such as the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. Replacing him will be Guy Kinnings, the current Deputy CEO and Executive Director of the Ryder Cup, effective from April 2nd.

An Innovative Tenure

Since joining the DP World Tour in 2015, Pelley has brought a fresh perspective to the golf industry. His tenure saw the introduction of innovative concepts like the Shot Clock Masters and the signing of Rolex as a tournament sponsor. Furthermore, Pelley played a pivotal role in allowing Saudi Arabia to influence the golf world with the Saudi International.

Strategic Alliances Amid Controversy

Despite some controversy, Pelley was instrumental in establishing a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour. This partnership has overshadowed the involvement of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in tour negotiations. However, critics have labeled the DP World Tour as a ‘feeder tour’ set to become the fifth-best in the world. Responding to these allegations, Pelley dismissed claims of a US$1bn offer from the Saudis as ‘fictitious.’

Reactions From The Golf World

Pelley’s departure has elicited surprise and acknowledgment of his innovative contributions from the European golf professionals. Justin Rose, a renowned golfer, praised Pelley’s disruptive approach and expressed hope for the tour’s future positioning. Robert MacIntyre, another professional golfer, wished Pelley luck and appreciated the opportunities he provided for golfers. Alex Noren, reflecting on the changing climate in golf, discussed the potential benefits of combining tours more closely and commended Guy Kinnings’ competence and professionalism.

Canada Golf Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

