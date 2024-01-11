en English
Canada

Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), a titan in the Canadian sports industry, has announced the appointment of Keith Pelley as its new chief executive officer. Pelley, a prominent figure in the sports and broadcast sectors, brings a wealth of experience to his new role as he steps into the shoes of Michael Friisdahl, who stepped down in February 2022.

Pelley’s Proven Track Record

Pelley’s resume speaks volumes about his proficiency and strategic acumen. He has held key positions in various sports and media organizations, including the presidency of Rogers Media and the chief executive officer of golf’s DP World Tour. Under his helm, the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Golf Tour, has seen significant growth since 2015. Further, his strategic leadership extended to the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts and the renowned sports network, TSN.

MLSE’s Sporting Empire

MLSE is a dominant entity in the Canadian sports landscape, owning several major sports franchises. These include the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Toronto Maple Leafs, the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Toronto Raptors, the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Marlies, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC, and the Argonauts. The organization’s ownership comprises Bell Media, Rogers, and Toronto sports executive Larry Tanenbaum.

Anticipations for MLSE’s Future

The appointment of such an influential figure as Pelley is significant for stakeholders and fans alike, who eagerly anticipate the impact his leadership will have on the future successes of MLSE’s teams. Given his track record in the industry, Pelley is expected to guide MLSE’s franchises to new heights in both performance and business operations, bringing a fresh perspective and strategic leadership to the organization.

Canada Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

