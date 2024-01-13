Keenon Cole’s Record-Breaking Performance in Division I Basketball

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Keenon Cole, a senior basketball player from Lindenwood University, scored a historic 42 points in a road win against Southeast Missouri State. This performance has catapulted Cole to the forefront of Division I basketball for the current year, as his point total is the highest in a single game, leapfrogging the achievements of thousands of players from 362 teams.

Historic Achievement

Highlighting the rarity of Cole’s feat, only two other players have managed to score 40 points in a non-overtime game this season. Achieving this monumental score on just 23 shots, Cole further bolstered his performance with 11 rebounds, thus underlining the breadth of his contribution to the game. This achievement has etched his name in Lindenwood’s history books, as no player from the university has ever scored as many points in a Division I contest. The university, which began its Division I transition in the 2022-23 academic year, can now boast of a record-setting performance by one of its players.

Surpassing NBA Talents

Further lending weight to the significance of Cole’s accomplishment is the fact that the last Ohio Valley Conference player to score 42 or more points was Terry Taylor nearly four years ago, who is now with the Chicago Bulls. Even NBA sensation Ja Morant did not reach the 42-point mark during his collegiate years at Murray State, thus placing Cole’s achievement in an even more impressive light.

Victory for Lindenwood

The victory against Southeast Missouri State, courtesy of Cole’s record-breaking performance, provided Lindenwood with its first conference win of the season. On the flip side, it poses challenges for Southeast Missouri State, a team that had won the conference tournament and participated in the NCAA Tournament last season. Despite these challenges, the sportsmanship and competitive spirit displayed by both teams stand as a testament to the thrills and unpredictability of college basketball.