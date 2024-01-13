en English
Keenon Cole’s Record-Breaking Performance in Division I Basketball

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Keenon Cole, a senior basketball player from Lindenwood University, scored a historic 42 points in a road win against Southeast Missouri State. This performance has catapulted Cole to the forefront of Division I basketball for the current year, as his point total is the highest in a single game, leapfrogging the achievements of thousands of players from 362 teams.

Historic Achievement

Highlighting the rarity of Cole’s feat, only two other players have managed to score 40 points in a non-overtime game this season. Achieving this monumental score on just 23 shots, Cole further bolstered his performance with 11 rebounds, thus underlining the breadth of his contribution to the game. This achievement has etched his name in Lindenwood’s history books, as no player from the university has ever scored as many points in a Division I contest. The university, which began its Division I transition in the 2022-23 academic year, can now boast of a record-setting performance by one of its players.

Surpassing NBA Talents

Further lending weight to the significance of Cole’s accomplishment is the fact that the last Ohio Valley Conference player to score 42 or more points was Terry Taylor nearly four years ago, who is now with the Chicago Bulls. Even NBA sensation Ja Morant did not reach the 42-point mark during his collegiate years at Murray State, thus placing Cole’s achievement in an even more impressive light.

Victory for Lindenwood

The victory against Southeast Missouri State, courtesy of Cole’s record-breaking performance, provided Lindenwood with its first conference win of the season. On the flip side, it poses challenges for Southeast Missouri State, a team that had won the conference tournament and participated in the NCAA Tournament last season. Despite these challenges, the sportsmanship and competitive spirit displayed by both teams stand as a testament to the thrills and unpredictability of college basketball.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

