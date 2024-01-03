Keeanu Benton: A Rising Star in Pittsburgh Steelers’ Defense Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie defensive lineman, Keeanu Benton, has been creating waves in the NFL with his remarkable performance, particularly in the recent Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Benton’s escalating prowess on the field has been reflected in his overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF), which reached a commendable 69.2. As a pass rusher, Benton scored an impressive 79.3, pulling up his season grade to an astounding 77.6. This achievement propelled him to the 13th spot among the NFL’s highest-graded rookies, according to PFF.

Surpassing Peers and Making a Mark

Benton’s recent surge in the rankings allowed him to surpass Green Bay’s Dontayvion Wicks and Detroit’s Brian Branch. His pass-rush grade now stands third in his class, and he has accumulated 21 total pressures, including eight combined sacks and hits. Despite having played only 22 snaps against the Seahawks, Benton managed to exert two pressures and one quarterback hit, demonstrating his potent club/swim move. While Benton is a known force in the Steelers’ base defense, his play suggests he could be leveraged more frequently across various defensive situations.

Emerging as a Formidable Pass Rusher

Benton’s evolution as a pass rusher has been remarkable, marked by an explosive club/swim move that has been giving offensive linemen a run for their money. Although he faced initial challenges as a run defender, Benton’s consistent pass-rushing contributions have been invaluable for the Steelers. Benton’s growth as a player is evident in his performance – he has appeared in all 16 games with nine starts, logged 464 defensive snaps, and has 33 total tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles.

Joey Porter Jr. and Lamar Jackson: Other Key Highlights

While Benton’s performance has been noteworthy, the article also touches upon other significant developments. Joey Porter Jr., who has been announced as the winner of the Joe Greene Award, and Lamar Jackson’s absence from the Ravens’ squad against the Steelers are among other key highlights. Cam Heyward’s contemplation of his NFL future following a challenging 2023 season is also a focal point.