Malaysia

Kedah Football Association CEO Detained in Corruption Case

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Kedah Football Association CEO Detained in Corruption Case

In a startling revelation, Muhammad Radhi, Chairman of the Consumerism and Cost of Living, Youth and Sports Committee, confirmed the detention of Zulkifli Che Haron, CEO of the Kedah Football Association (KFA) by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). Zulkifli, described by Radhi as the most diligent member of their association, is reportedly involved in a corruption case involving over RM6 million that transpired in 2020.

Corruption Charges Rattle Football Association

The KFA, an esteemed sports institution, now finds itself at the center of a corruption investigation, with its CEO being remanded. The charges, being investigated under Section 16a(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, has sparked widespread astonishment, especially due to Zulkifli’s reputation as a conscientious leader who had previously managed to resolve the association’s financial issues.

Urgent Meeting in the Offing

Given the gravity and suddenness of the situation, the KFA is preparing for an urgent meeting. The association aims to discuss the developments, seek clarity, and formulate a response strategy. The meeting is of paramount importance and could take place today or tomorrow, according to Radhi.

Patience, the Need of the Hour

While the shockwaves from the development continue to reverberate, Radhi urges patience as the investigation unfolds. The nature and details of the potential charges against Zulkifli remain uncertain, underscoring the need for a measured approach until further information becomes available. The recent reports of MACC securing a three-day remand order for four individuals, including Zulkifli, only heightens the anticipation for clear answers.

Malaysia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

