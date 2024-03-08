KCB's Curtis Olago Targets Victory Over Unbeaten Kabras in Kenya Cup Showdown

KCB Rugby Club's head coach, Curtis Olago, has set sights on a monumental victory against the undefeated Kabras RFC in the upcoming Kenya Cup match. Scheduled for April 15, 2023, at the Kakamega Showground, this clash is not just a game but a battle for supremacy in Kenyan rugby. Olago, undeterred by the recent loss to Menengai Oilers, is focused on ending Kabras' unbeaten streak and finishing the season on a high note.

Strategic Preparations and Team Spirit

Olago's confidence in his team is palpable. He believes in the quality and determination of his players to overcome Kabras RFC, a team that has dominated the Kenya Cup for the past two years. The KCB coach has spent the week addressing areas for improvement and is optimistic about his team's chances. "We have players and quality to match them," Olago stated, underlining the team's readiness for the showdown.

The Unbeaten Opponent: Kabras RFC

Kabras RFC's unbeaten run this season has been nothing short of impressive, positioning them as the team to beat in the Kenya Cup. Their formidable performance has made them the favorites, but Olago and his KCB squad see this match as the perfect opportunity to reaffirm their credentials and disrupt Kabras' dominance. The anticipation for this match is high, as it not only represents a potential turning point in the league but also a fierce rivalry between two of Kenya's rugby giants.

A Battle for the Top

With both Kabras and KCB assured of their semi-final berths in the Kenya Cup, this match is more about pride and psychological advantage than points. However, a victory against Kabras would be a significant morale booster for KCB, setting a strong precedent for their potential encounter in the finals. The rugby community is buzzing with excitement as these two titans prepare to clash, promising an epic battle that could redefine the season's narrative.

As the match day approaches, the stakes could not be higher. Curtis Olago's unwavering belief in his team's capabilities against the mighty Kabras RFC highlights the unpredictable nature of rugby. This upcoming Kenya Cup clash is not just a test of skill but of heart, determination, and the will to triumph against the odds. It's a reminder that in the world of sports, anything is possible when you play with passion and believe in your team's potential.