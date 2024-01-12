KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series

In a significant development for Kenya’s rugby scene, the KCB Rugby team will enter the fourth round of the Kenya Cup without three of its key players. Vincent Onyala, Samuel Asati, and Festus Shiasi, have been called upon to represent Shujaa, the national rugby sevens team, in the Challenger Series in Dubai. This trio’s absence could potentially influence KCB’s performance, given their notable contributions to the team.

Players’ Impact on KCB

The absence of Onyala, Asati, and Shiasi from the KCB team is a noteworthy occurrence. Each player has proven to be a crucial member of the KCB squad. Their contributions on the field have significantly bolstered the team’s performance in the league, making their absence a potential setback for KCB in the upcoming match against Mwamba RFC.

Shujaa’s Challenger Series Endeavor

The Challenger Series is a high-profile event for rugby sevens teams, providing an opportunity to qualify for the World Rugby Sevens Series, the pinnacle of international rugby sevens competition. The selection of Onyala, Asati, and Shiasi for Shujaa’s Challenger Series squad underscores their high skill level and their importance to both their club and the national team.

KCB Determined Despite Absences

Even in the face of these significant absences, KCB remains resolute. The team’s head coach, Curtis Olago, has expressed confidence in the depth and determination of his team. Despite the challenge, KCB is committed to maintaining its winning momentum in the Kenya Cup season.