Education

KCB Foundation Empowers Underprivileged Student-Athletes with Scholarships

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:33 pm EST
KCB Foundation Empowers Underprivileged Student-Athletes with Scholarships

The KCB Foundation, in an innovative move, has unveiled a new arm of its annual KCB Scholars Program, intending to offer scholarships to gifted student-athletes from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The initiative’s objective is to cultivate their athletic prowess while ensuring their academic progression.

Supporting the Underprivileged

The foundation has handpicked 50 students, experts in athletics, to be incorporated into its 2024 class. These talented youngsters will be the recipients of full scholarships for their four-year secondary education, which kicks off in January 2024. The scholarship covers not just academic tutelage but also athletic training.

Partnership for Progress

The athletic training will be facilitated through a strategic partnership with Transcend Talent Academy and Kiprun. The collaboration further extends to the provision of athletic kits for the students. Mendi Njonjo, the KCB Foundation Director, underlined that the program’s primary objective is to aid gifted youth who may lack the financial resources to further their education and fulfill their potential as world-class athletes.

A Broader Vision

The broader KCB Scholars Program targets 1,000 promising but vulnerable students across Kenya’s 47 counties. The comprehensive support system includes covering fees, personal effects, transport, learning materials, mentorship, and future internship and employment opportunities. Since its inception in 2007, the scholarship program has positively impacted 4,675 students, with a 99% secondary completion rate and an 84% university transition rate. This initiative is a testament to the KCB Group’s commitment to nurturing talent and tackling educational challenges in Kenya.

Education Kenya Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

