KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward

Breaking through the norm of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the KC Current—formerly known as the Utah Royals—made a significant stride by drafting Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the first round of the 2024 NWSL Draft. The club’s decision to select Sentnor as the first overall pick marks a notable return to the draft process after a hiatus since 2020, a period marked by a team sale and comprehensive rebranding.

A Triumphant Return to the Draft

The selection of Sentnor serves as a stark reminder of the team’s last foray into the draft in 2020, when they picked Tziarra King, a promising talent from North Carolina State. This strategic move indicates the Current’s commitment to building a powerful team that can challenge the best in the league.

Continuing BYU’s Legacy

The Current’s second selection in the same round, hometown hero Brecken Mozingo, was an equally significant choice. Mozingo, a former BYU player, had expressed her delight about the possibility of playing for her local team in an earlier interview with the Deseret News. Referring to the opportunity as a blessing, she recalled her fulfilling experiences playing for her community during her college years.

First BYU Player Drafted Since 2021

Mozingo’s selection is particularly noteworthy as she is the first former BYU player to be drafted by an NWSL team since Cluff was picked 14th overall in 2021. Since 2013, BYU has seen seven of its players drafted, starting with Lindsi Lisonbee-Cutshall, who was chosen fourth overall by Sky Blue (now Gotham FC). The trend of BYU players entering the draft appears set to continue with eight Cougars declared for this year’s draft. Mozingo, who transferred from UCLA, brought her senior season at BYU to an impressive close with a record of 14 goals and 15 assists in the 26 games she started. This precedent solidifies BYU’s reputation as a consistent producer of top-tier talent for the NWSL.

In conclusion, the Current’s draft strategy, marked by the selection of Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo, offers a glimpse into the future of the team. As they continue to build a robust roster with a blend of seasoned players and fresh talent, fans anticipate a season filled with promise and potential.