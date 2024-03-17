KBO's Ariel Jurado Dominates MLB's Ohtani with Dual Strikeouts in Seoul Exhibition Match

Kiwoom Heroes pitcher Ariel Jurado came into his team's exhibition game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a strong Major League Baseball (MLB) track record against their superstar, Shohei Ohtani. And Jurado, now pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), maintained that upper hand, as he struck out Ohtani twice.

Jurado's Impressive Performance

Jurado's strategy against Ohtani involved high sinkers and fastballs, leading to strikeouts in both of their encounters during the game. Despite the Dodgers' overwhelming 14-3 victory, Jurado's skillful pitching against Ohtani, one of MLB's top players, was a significant highlight. Before joining the Heroes, Jurado had faced Ohtani in the majors, striking him out six times in 22 at-bats and allowing only four hits.

Ohtani's Struggles and Dodgers' Lineup

In Ohtani's first at-bat, Jurado got him to fan on a high sinker, then struck him out again with a high fastball in the second inning. Despite this, the Dodgers displayed their powerful lineup, with Freddie Freeman hitting a home run immediately after Ohtani's first strikeout. The Dodgers lineup boasted three MVP winners, including Ohtani, Freeman, and leadoff man Mookie Betts.

Future Prospects for Jurado

Jurado expressed hope that his performance against high-caliber players like Ohtani would draw more attention from MLB scouts. With many scouts likely watching the game, Jurado saw this as an excellent opportunity to showcase his talent on an international stage, potentially paving the way for a return to the major leagues.

This exhibition game not only highlighted Jurado's pitching prowess but also demonstrated the global talent present in leagues outside of the MLB. As Jurado continues to build his career in the KBO, his ability to challenge top-tier MLB players suggests a promising future, possibly back in the major leagues.