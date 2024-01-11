KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season

In a transformative decision set to revolutionize the game, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) has announced the introduction of robot umpires, enlarged bases, and the banning of defensive shifts, commencing with the 2024 season. This groundbreaking move, which closely mirrors changes made by Major League Baseball (MLB) in the previous year, was made by the KBO’s board of directors.

Embracing Technological Evolution in Sport

The automated ball-strike system, colloquially known as robot umpires, employs high-precision tracking technology to ascertain balls and strikes. Information from this system is then relayed to the home plate umpire via an earpiece, ensuring accuracy without completely eliminating the human element from the game.

Improving Offense and Action on the Field

As part of the KBO’s commitment to enhancing offense and increasing action on the field, bases will be enlarged, a move that emulates MLB’s recent base enlargement from 15 to 18 square inches. This change in MLB led to a significant increase in base-stealing and a higher success rate of 80.2% in 2023.

The KBO has also announced a ban on defensive shifts. While the specifics have not been detailed, the new regulation is expected to mirror MLB’s, which mandates a certain positioning of infielders.

Future Plans for the Pitch Clock and New Rules

Despite postponing the introduction of the pitch clock, which sets time limits for pitchers to deliver pitches, the KBO plans to run a test in the first half of 2024. The board will then evaluate its impact on the game’s pace and viewer experience before deciding on full implementation in the second half of the year. The pitch clock has been instrumental in significantly reducing game duration in MLB.

In addition to these changes, the KBO will trial the three-batter minimum rule and a new extra-inning rule in the Futures League, its minor league. Upon successful testing, these rules could be adopted in the major league. These changes signify the KBO’s efforts to speed up games and enhance viewer experience, reflecting successful practices from the MLB.

The 2024 KBO regular season will begin on March 23, marking the debut of these new rules and the start of a new era in professional baseball.