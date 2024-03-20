Kazakhstan Celebrates National Sports Day with Eye on 2024 World Nomad Games

ASTANA – March 20 marks the celebration of National Sports Day in Kazakhstan, dedicated to promoting physical activity and a healthy lifestyle while showcasing its integral role in the Kazakh culture. As part of the Nauryznama Decade, specific events are organized nationwide to showcase the diversity of national sports and participants’ skills. A special celebration is scheduled to take place at the Argymak equestrian sports and health complex in Astana, with anticipated participation from the United States delegation. During the event, delegates will attend demonstration performances and be introduced to the kokpar game.

National Sports as Cultural Heritage

Kazakh culture, rooted in a nomadic lifestyle, is inseparable from horses. Equestrian games developed over time, enhancing strength, agility, and dexterity in riders while fostering spiritual unity among the people. These games are integral to major celebrations and events. Among these traditional games, kokpar stands out—a test of riders’ strength, grip, and riding skills as they compete to seize and deliver a ram carcass to a designated point or toss it into a large cauldron. Today, kokpar is recognized as an official equestrian sport in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and other Asian countries, with the prestigious kokpar championship held at the World Nomad Games.

Spotlight on the 2024 World Nomad Games

An estimated 4,000 participants from over 100 countries are expected to take part in the event, showcasing the global appeal and significance of nomadic traditions and activities. Kazakhstan recently registered the ASYQ, International Federation of Nomadic Sports aiming to develop asyq atu sports globally. Asyq atu is a board game played with bones from a sheep’s knee joint. The federation’s goals include conducting in-depth studies of the game’s history, researching its health benefits, establishing new principles and equipment standards, and preparing for the World Nomadic Games, as well as the first World Championship.

Rising Interest in Traditional Sports

In 2017, the game of asyq atu was added to UNESCO’s list of protected intangible cultural heritage objects. The number of people regularly participating in asyq atu is on the rise, with 89,432 athletes currently engaged in the sport. Organizations from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, the Republic of Sakha (Russia), Romania, and Türkiye have submitted membership applications for the federation. This year, memberships from sports organizations in China, Hungary, Spain, and Uzbekistan are also anticipated.

As Kazakhstan gears up for the World Nomad Games in 2024, the celebration of National Sports Day not only honors the country's rich cultural heritage but also underscores the significance of traditional sports in fostering global unity and cultural exchange. The event promises to be a vibrant showcase of nomadic culture, bringing together participants from across the world to celebrate the spirit of competition and camaraderie.