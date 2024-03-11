Kazakhstan Boxers Advance to Quarterfinals at Olympics Qualifier in Italy, Golovkin Shows Support

ASTANA – Five of Kazakhstan's boxers have made significant strides towards securing their spots in the Paris 2024 Olympics by advancing to the quarterfinals at the first World Qualification Tournament held in Busto Arsizio, Italy. This milestone was reported by the National Olympic Committee's press service on March 10, highlighting a crucial phase in the journey to the Olympics for these athletes.

Strong Start for Kazakhstan

The tournament, which continues until March 12, has seen outstanding performances from Kazakh contenders. Nurbek Oralbay (up to 80 kilograms), Mahmud Sabyrkhan (up to 57 kilograms), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (up to 71 kilograms), Alua Balkibekova (up to 50 kilograms), Aibek Oralbay (up to 92 kilograms), and Saken Bibosynov (up to 51 kilograms) have all won their fights, propelling them into the quarterfinals. This achievement underscores the strength and depth of the Kazakh boxing school, renowned globally for its excellence.

Golovkin's Inspirational Visit

Adding to the excitement, Gennady Golovkin, President of Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee and a celebrated boxing figure, met with the men's and women's boxing teams on March 9. Golovkin, known for his own illustrious boxing career, offered advice and support to the athletes. "The Kazakh boxing school is one of the best in the world, and we need to do everything to continue these traditions. We are one team, I want you to know that I am always there, ready to support," Golovkin stated, emphasizing the unity and shared purpose within the Kazakh boxing community.

Looking Ahead: Paris 2024

The journey towards the Paris 2024 Olympics is gaining momentum, with the boxing competition scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 10 at the Roland Garros Stadium and the North Paris Arena. The success of Kazakh boxers in the qualification tournament not only highlights their potential to compete on the world stage but also serves as a testament to the enduring legacy and excellence of Kazakh boxing. As the tournament progresses, the focus remains on securing qualification spots and ultimately, bringing home Olympic glory.

With the unwavering support of figures like Golovkin and the demonstrated skill of its boxers, Kazakhstan looks forward to a strong representation in the upcoming Olympics. The achievements in Italy are just the beginning, as these athletes continue to uphold the proud traditions of their nation's boxing legacy while setting their sights on Olympic success.