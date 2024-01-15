Kayo Sports Introduces 4K Streaming in New Subscription Packages

In a significant move towards delivering enhanced sports viewing experience, Kayo Sports has announced the launch of new subscription packages featuring 4K streaming. Set to roll out by end of February, the sports streaming service will offer two tiers: Kayo One and Kayo Basic at $25 and $35 per month respectively. The former promises access to over 50 sports in High Definition, while the latter includes the same offering but adds 4K streaming for select sports such as AFL, NRL, Cricket, Formula 1, and Netball.

Revolutionizing Sports Streaming with 4K

In sync with the launch of 4K streaming, Kayo Sports will introduce more than 1000 hours of 4K content starting with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. The enhanced content will be available across various devices from February 29, 2024, offering subscribers an immersive experience. However, to enjoy 4K streaming, subscribers must ensure they possess compatible devices and maintain a minimum broadband speed of 25Mbps.

Subscription Packages Redesigned for Better User Experience

Julian Ogrin, Managing Director of Kayo Sports, emphasized that the revamped subscription options are a result of customer feedback and years of understanding viewer preferences. The goal is to offer a simplified and flexible subscription experience. As part of the revamp, the Premium subscription will be discontinued, and existing subscribers may be shifted to the Basic package. The Kayo One package will continue at $25 per month with HD capability only.

Expansion in Sports Broadcasting Partnerships

In addition to the 4K streaming initiative, Kayo Sports, under the Foxtel Group, has expanded its broadcast partnerships. A notable addition is the 2024 WSL Championship Tour events, including all Challenger Series events and the Bells Beach Longboard Classic. All these events will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Foxtel has also secured exclusive, multi-year rights to cover cricket in England, India, and South Africa, and domestic cricket in Australia. The expanded partnerships are set to further enrich the content available to Kayo Sports subscribers.