Amid the intense heat of Day 3 of Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024 at the Gabba, Brisbane, a lighter moment involving Kavem Hodge, the West Indies player, unfolded, captivating the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. During a routine drinks break, while the bails were in the process of being changed, Hodge broke the seriousness of the game with an unexpected jest.
'TV Umpire to Director'
As Hodge walked up to the stumps, he humorously impersonated a TV umpire stating, "TV Umpire to director, we have a review for bail change." This singular, witty comment sent ripples of laughter through the official in charge of changing the bails and elicited amused reactions from the fans, both on the ground and watching the live broadcast.
The video showcasing this light-hearted moment swiftly spread across various social media platforms, instantly going viral. The spontaneity and humor in Hodge's comment served as a refreshing break in the seriousness of the match, endearing him to cricket fans across the globe.
Another Viral Incident
However, this wasn't the only incident involving Hodge that caught the online world's attention during the match. In a separate occurrence, Kavem Hodge was hit in the crotch while attempting to leave a delivery. The video of this incident, though painful to watch, also gained considerable traction online, further augmenting Hodge's unexpected spotlight in the digital world during the match.
Kavem Hodge's Witty Comment Steals the Show at Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024
West Indies' Kavem Hodge lightens up the intense Day 3 of Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024 with his humorous comment, eliciting laughter from officials and fans alike.
Follow Us
Amid the intense heat of Day 3 of Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2024 at the Gabba, Brisbane, a lighter moment involving Kavem Hodge, the West Indies player, unfolded, captivating the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. During a routine drinks break, while the bails were in the process of being changed, Hodge broke the seriousness of the game with an unexpected jest.
'TV Umpire to Director'
As Hodge walked up to the stumps, he humorously impersonated a TV umpire stating, "TV Umpire to director, we have a review for bail change." This singular, witty comment sent ripples of laughter through the official in charge of changing the bails and elicited amused reactions from the fans, both on the ground and watching the live broadcast.
The video showcasing this light-hearted moment swiftly spread across various social media platforms, instantly going viral. The spontaneity and humor in Hodge's comment served as a refreshing break in the seriousness of the match, endearing him to cricket fans across the globe.
Another Viral Incident
However, this wasn't the only incident involving Hodge that caught the online world's attention during the match. In a separate occurrence, Kavem Hodge was hit in the crotch while attempting to leave a delivery. The video of this incident, though painful to watch, also gained considerable traction online, further augmenting Hodge's unexpected spotlight in the digital world during the match.