Kauli Vaast: Dior’s New Brand Ambassador for Paris Olympics

In a significant blend of luxury fashion and sports, French maison Dior has announced surfer Kauli Vaast as its latest brand ambassador, setting the stage for the Paris Olympics. A rising star from Papeete, French Polynesia, the 21-year-old Vaast is carving a niche in the surfing world, bolstered by his recent qualification for the Olympics at the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games.

Dior’s New Icon

Not one to shy away from audacity, Dior has christened Vaast as a ‘new icon’ who encapsulates the brand’s commitment to audacity and excellence. His reputation for fearlessness was fortified in August 2021 when Vaast rode a gargantuan 10-meter wave at Teahupo’o, the very location set to host the Olympic surfing events in 2024.

A First for Dior

With Vaast’s inclusion, Dior achieves a milestone – he is the first male athlete to be recruited by the fashion house for the Olympics. He will stand alongside gymnast Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos and wheelchair tennis player Pauline Déroulède, thereby enriching Dior’s multi-faceted team.

Luxury’s Commitment to the Olympics

This strategic alliance of fashion and sports also represents the commitment of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The conglomerate has pledged to support several athletes, thereby solidifying its presence and commitment in the global sports arena.