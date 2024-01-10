en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Kauli Vaast: Dior’s New Brand Ambassador for Paris Olympics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Kauli Vaast: Dior’s New Brand Ambassador for Paris Olympics

In a significant blend of luxury fashion and sports, French maison Dior has announced surfer Kauli Vaast as its latest brand ambassador, setting the stage for the Paris Olympics. A rising star from Papeete, French Polynesia, the 21-year-old Vaast is carving a niche in the surfing world, bolstered by his recent qualification for the Olympics at the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games.

Dior’s New Icon

Not one to shy away from audacity, Dior has christened Vaast as a ‘new icon’ who encapsulates the brand’s commitment to audacity and excellence. His reputation for fearlessness was fortified in August 2021 when Vaast rode a gargantuan 10-meter wave at Teahupo’o, the very location set to host the Olympic surfing events in 2024.

A First for Dior

With Vaast’s inclusion, Dior achieves a milestone – he is the first male athlete to be recruited by the fashion house for the Olympics. He will stand alongside gymnast Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos and wheelchair tennis player Pauline Déroulède, thereby enriching Dior’s multi-faceted team.

Luxury’s Commitment to the Olympics

This strategic alliance of fashion and sports also represents the commitment of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The conglomerate has pledged to support several athletes, thereby solidifying its presence and commitment in the global sports arena.

0
France Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
4 mins ago
Sanofi Sponsors Paris 2024 Olympics: A Strategic Move to Revamp Brand Image
Sanofi, a leading French pharmaceutical firm, is leveraging the global stage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a pathway to rejuvenate its brand image, draw in fresh talent, and acknowledge its current staff. The company is reported to be investing a staggering sum running into tens of millions of euros in this venture, aligning
Sanofi Sponsors Paris 2024 Olympics: A Strategic Move to Revamp Brand Image
2024 Cultural Highlights: Taylor Swift's Tour, 'Dune' Sequel, and Paris Museums' Comeback
1 hour ago
2024 Cultural Highlights: Taylor Swift's Tour, 'Dune' Sequel, and Paris Museums' Comeback
Trial Begins for Samire Lymani in Alleged Murder of Spouse Aurélie Vaquier
1 hour ago
Trial Begins for Samire Lymani in Alleged Murder of Spouse Aurélie Vaquier
2024 Cultural Highlights: A Vibrant Mix of Music, Cinema, and Art
5 mins ago
2024 Cultural Highlights: A Vibrant Mix of Music, Cinema, and Art
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
52 mins ago
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
BioSenic Appoints Dr. Carole Nicco as COO: A Strategic Move to Enhance Product Pipelines
1 hour ago
BioSenic Appoints Dr. Carole Nicco as COO: A Strategic Move to Enhance Product Pipelines
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
44 seconds
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
2 mins
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
2 mins
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
4 mins
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
6 mins
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
6 mins
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
6 mins
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
7 mins
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
55 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app