Sports

Kaua’i Ushers in New Year with Celebrations and Milestones

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
Kaua’i Ushers in New Year with Celebrations and Milestones

As the calendar rolled over to a new year, the island of Kaua’i bustled with a series of celebratory events and poignant commemorations. The island community, known for its spirit of Aloha and its vibrant culture, honored historical figures and recognized local talents, setting the stage for a promising year ahead.

Paying Homage to Esteemed Figures

Leaders from the Kaua’i Filipino Community Council, including past president Charlmaine Bulosan and Marie Mendaro, the president of the Kaua’i Pangasinan Association, honored the legacy of Dr. Jose Rizal with a floral tribute. The tribute was part of the Rizal Day Celebration held on December 30, 2023, symbolizing the respect and reverence the community has for this renowned national hero of the Philippines.

A Gathering for Peace and Freedom

The Center for Spiritual Living Kaua’i is gearing up to host an interfaith gathering on January 15, in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Orchestrated by Steve Beckinoff, the event will specifically celebrate African American women who have tirelessly contributed to the cause of peace and freedom, acknowledging their invaluable roles and contributions.

Sporting Achievements and New Horizons

On the sports front, Island School’s Kennedy Braun has been making waves in the Voyager junior varsity boys basketball team. Garnering recognition for her defensive skills, Braun’s name is now synonymous with the island’s budding basketball talent. Additionally, the previously postponed girls basketball game is set to take place at the new Kaua’i High School gymnasium, pitting the Menehune against the Red Raiders in a much-anticipated match.

Music and Farewells

The Evanoff family, known for their musical prowess, provided entertainment at the Regency at Puakea’s New Year’s Eve event, earning comparisons to ‘The Sound of Music’. Their performance served as a melodious end to the year. Meanwhile, the community bids farewell to Waimea High School Athletic Director Jon Kobayashi and Kaua’i RSVP Director Mary Pigao, both of whom have chosen to retire. Their contributions to the community will be remembered as they embark on their new journeys.

Historic Economic Milestone

From an economic perspective, Kaua’i achieved a historic milestone as visitor spending reached $2.50 billion for the 11-month period ending November 30, 2023. This marks a significant 23.2 percent increase from 2022 and a 43.9 percent increase from 2019, signaling a robust economic outlook for the island.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

