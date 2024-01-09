Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling

Renowned professional wrestling figure, Katsuyori Shibata, has recently signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) intending to conclude his illustrious career with the promotion. This move follows his notable departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), where he spent the majority of his wrestling career.

Shibata’s Departure from NJPW

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Shibata candidly expressed a lack of belonging at NJPW. He explained that he could not work as an affiliated fighter, thus implying the decision to part ways with him was not entirely without reason. His years of dedication to NJPW were met with an unfortunate conclusion, leading to his search for a more fulfilling professional destination.

AEW: A New Chapter for Shibata

Signing with AEW provided Shibata with a fresh perspective and renewed vigor for his wrestling career. The promotion’s vibrant energy and competitive environment have rejuvenated his senses, solidifying his decision to retire within AEW. This transition has not only been a professional shift but also a personal milestone for Shibata as he navigates the final chapters of his wrestling career.

Shibata’s Intentions and Future Matches

During his training with Bryan Danielson, a fellow AEW wrestler, Shibata expressed his eagerness for future match-ups with Danielson and Hiroshi Tanahashi, further showcasing his enduring passion for wrestling. Despite his forced retirement in 2017, Shibata’s love for the sport continues to fuel his desire to compete in the AEW ring. Each match reaffirms his decision to join AEW, allowing Shibata to wrestle again after medical clearance, and serving as a testament to his unwavering dedication to wrestling.

In conclusion, Katsuyori Shibata’s journey from NJPW to AEW is a testament to his resilience and determination to continue his passion for wrestling. The final bell has not yet rung for Shibata, and fans worldwide eagerly anticipate his future exploits in the AEW ring.