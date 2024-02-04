Katie Taylor Eyes Las Vegas Bout, Promises Biggest Year in Her Career

When it comes to the boxing ring, few names resonate as powerfully as that of Katie Taylor. At 37, the champion boxer has set her sights on a new target: headlining a major bout in Las Vegas, the world-renowned 'Mecca of boxing'. Taylor's illustrious fighting career has seen her engage in significant bouts across Dublin, London, and New York, but Las Vegas remains an alluring, uncharted territory for the champion.

From Lightweight to Two-Weight Undisputed Champion

Taylor's recent win in Dublin marked a pivotal moment in her boxing journey as she transitioned from a triumphant defence of her lightweight world titles against Amanda Serrano in April 2022, to becoming a two-weight undisputed champion. The victory symbolised a strong comeback, bouncing back after a loss and once again asserting her dominance in the boxing world.

Eyeing a Trilogy with Chantelle Cameron

As the dust settles on her recent victory, Taylor is already looking ahead at her next fight. While Croke Park stands as the preferred venue for her anticipated trilogy against Chantelle Cameron, the Aviva Stadium is also under consideration. But, in her heart, Taylor dreams of Las Vegas. Having recently witnessed Conor Benn's victory in the city, she voiced her ambition to someday fight in the city that holds a significant place in boxing history.

The Biggest Year of Her Career?

While Taylor has successfully transitioned from the lightweight division, she confirmed that discussions regarding her next opponent are ongoing. Although she did not disclose any specifics, she dropped a tantalising hint that the coming year could be the biggest of her career. With the prospect of significant fights on the horizon, Taylor's journey is far from over. As she steps into the ring again, the world will watch, captivated by the spirit and skill of a true boxing champion.