Katie Robinson's Legacy: Scholarship and Showcase Support Young Hockey Players in Sault Ste. Marie

In the heart of Sault Ste. Marie, a mother's love transcends time and space, birthing a legacy that immortalizes her late daughter, Katie Robinson, whose life was tragically cut short at the tender age of 20 in a car accident. Katie, an avid hockey player who graced the ice for the Lake Superior State University women's team, lives on through the Katie Robinson Memorial Scholarship and the Memorial Showcase Tournament, initiatives founded by her mother, Nancy Robinson.

Preserving a Legacy Through Education

Managed by the Chippewa County Community Foundation, the scholarship awards a graduating senior from Sault Ste. Marie each year, with a particular focus on female students and hockey players. Since its inception, the fund has raised approximately $30,000 and has supported two LSSU students thus far, with plans to add another recipient to its roster annually. The scholarship is more than financial aid; it's a beacon of hope, a testament to Katie's spirit, and a conduit through which her passion for hockey can inspire and embolden future generations.

Uniting the Community Through Sport

Parallel to the scholarship, the Memorial Showcase Tournament serves as a fundraising event to bolster the scholarship's coffers. However, its impact transcends mere monetary value. From its humble beginnings with just four high school teams, the showcase has burgeoned to include 21 teams, welcoming participants from two college teams. It aims to foster camaraderie and forge enduring friendships among young female hockey players, mirroring Katie's ability to cultivate relationships with players across the globe.

Supporting a Beloved Charity

Moreover, the tournament also collects donations for the Diane Peppler Resource Center, a charity held close to Katie's heart. Attendees can make a contribution during the games, and additional funds are sourced from merchandise sales. The 2024 showcase, slated to run from February 9-11, promises to be an exciting affair, complete with a pizza party and carnival. Those wishing to support the scholarship can make their donations online or via mail to the Chippewa County Community Foundation.