Katie Miller, Fiancee of Minnesota’s QB, Draws Comparisons to Taylor Swift Amidst Game Coverage

In a recent turn of events, the focus of ESPN’s coverage of Minnesota’s 30-24 victory over Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl was not only on Minnesota’s quarterback Cole Kramer but also on his fiancee, Katie Miller. The camera’s repeated focus on Miller, mirroring the attention singer Taylor Swift gets when supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs NFL games, resulted in Miller becoming an unexpected social media sensation.

Miller’s Reaction to the Swift Comparison

When approached by People for an interview, Miller humbly dismissed the comparisons to Taylor Swift. Miller found the comparisons a bit of a stretch, though she expressed her excitement over being there to support Kramer and the team. The couple, who announced their engagement in May 2022 and have been publicly dating since April 2021, are set to walk down the aisle in February.

Kramer’s Performance and Fan Reactions

Despite the team’s victory, Kramer’s performance was not as stellar as his fans would have liked, finishing the game with a mere 26 passing yards. This underwhelming performance, however, was overshadowed by the attention Miller received. Fans had a field day reacting to Miller’s airtime, with some even jokingly suggesting renaming the bowl game after her, while others expressed indifference.

Reactions on Social Media

The emphasis on Miller’s presence at the game evoked a gamut of reactions on social media, with some fans finding it amusing while others were annoyed. A few fans even went so far as to suggest buying gifts from her wedding registry as a sign of support, marking the extent of her sudden rise to fame.