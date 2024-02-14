Meet Kate Tracey: Sky Sports' Rising Star in Horse Racing

Advertisment

From Unplanned Beginnings to Presenting Stardom

Kate Tracey, a prominent figure in the world of horse racing, has become a familiar face on Sky Sports. Her journey, however, was not always mapped out. In fact, her first encounter with horse racing was quite unintentional.

"I fell into racing by accident," Tracey admitted in a recent interview. Despite an initial less than ideal experience at her first race meeting, something about the sport captivated her. It was then that she decided to make horse racing her career.

Advertisment

A Solid Foundation in Racing

Before gracing our screens on Weekend Winners and fronting William Hill's coverage of the Racing League, Tracey gained valuable experience working for trainers Polly Gundry and Philip Hobbs. This hands-on background provided her with the necessary knowledge and credibility in the field.

Qualified and passionate, Tracey brings more than just a pretty face to the table. Her genuine interest in the sport shines through in her presenting style, making her a fan favorite.

Advertisment

A Fashionable Influencer on Instagram

Beyond her career with Sky Sports, Tracey has amassed a significant following on Instagram. With over 50,000 followers, she shares updates about her work, fashion tips, and a glimpse into her personal life.

While Tracey is open about her career and love for fashion, she keeps her personal life private. The public remains curious about her relationship status, but Tracey chooses to focus on her professional growth.

As horse racing continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Kate Tracey stands as a beacon of inspiration. Her story serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most unexpected paths can lead to the greatest successes.

Kate Tracey, from unplanned beginnings to presenting stardom, continues to make her mark in the world of horse racing and beyond.